NGL Energy Partners' Preferred Units Shares Cross 11% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for NGL.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :
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In Wednesday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NGL.PRC) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGL) are up about 4.9%.
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