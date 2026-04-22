Markets
NGL.PRC

NGL Energy Partners' Preferred Units Shares Cross 11% Yield Mark

April 22, 2026 — 06:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NGL.PRC) were yielding above the 11% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.7612), with shares changing hands as low as $25.04 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.26% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NGL.PRC was trading at a 1.32% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.32% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for NGL.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :

NGL.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Wednesday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NGL.PRC) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGL) are up about 4.9%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By David Einhorn
 HCA Healthcare Average Annual Return
 Dividend Alerts

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By David Einhorn-> HCA Healthcare Average Annual Return-> Dividend Alerts-> More articles by this source->

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