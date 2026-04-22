NGL Energy Partners' Preferred Units Shares Cross 11% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NGL.PRC) were yielding above the 11% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.7612), with shares changing hands as low as $25.04 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.26% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, NGL.PRC was trading at a 1.32% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.32% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for NGL.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :

In Wednesday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NGL.PRC) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGL) are up about 4.9%.

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