NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) shares ended the last trading session 5.6% higher at $16.54. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 10.4% loss over the past four weeks.

NGL Energy Partners’ stock jumped 5.6% as investors responded positively to the partnership’s strong operational performance and improving financial outlook. The rally was supported by robust fiscal 2026 results surpassing expectations and the high end of management’s guidance. NGL Energy Partners, a diversified midstream energy partnership company operates through three segments including water solutions, crude oil logistics, and liquids logistics. NGL’s Water Solutions segment, its primary earnings driver, delivered record volumes, reflecting strong demand in key Permian Basin markets. Investor sentiment was further boosted by the company’s balance-sheet strengthening efforts, including a refinancing transaction, debt reduction through asset sales, and a repurchase program. Stable fee-based revenue from its water solutions and crude oil logistics businesses also reinforced confidence in the partnership’s long-term growth prospects.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +140.7%. Revenues are expected to be $346.14 million, down 44.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For NGL Energy Partners, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 26.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on NGL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

NGL Energy Partners is a member of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry. One other stock in the same industry, Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP), finished the last trading session 1.2% higher at $272.6. TRGP has returned 0.7% over the past month.

For Targa Resources, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1.8% over the past month to $2.59. This represents a change of -9.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Targa Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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