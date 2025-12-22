Is NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

NGL Energy Partners LP is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 241 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NGL Energy Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGL's full-year earnings has moved 340% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, NGL has moved about 90.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 5.8%. This shows that NGL Energy Partners LP is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is OMV AG (OMVKY). The stock is up 42.1% year-to-date.

For OMV AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, NGL Energy Partners LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.1% this year, meaning that NGL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, OMV AG falls under the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #161. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.9%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track NGL Energy Partners LP and OMV AG. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

OMV AG (OMVKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.