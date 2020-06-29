Markets
NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NGL.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.4062), with shares changing hands as low as $14.32 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 10.92% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NGL.PRC was trading at a 37.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.64% in the "Energy" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NGL.PRC shares, versus NGL:

Below is a dividend history chart for NGL.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :

In Monday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NGL.PRC) is currently up about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGL) are down about 1.9%.

