NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 9/30/19, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative (Symbol: NGL.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 10/15/19. As a percentage of NGL.PRB's recent share price of $25.16, this dividend works out to approximately 2.24%, so look for shares of NGL.PRB to trade 2.24% lower — all else being equal — when NGL.PRB shares open for trading on 9/30/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.92%, which compares to an average yield of 8.74% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGL.PRB shares, versus NGL:

Below is a dividend history chart for NGL.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative:

In Thursday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative (Symbol: NGL.PRB) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGL) are down about 2.8%.

