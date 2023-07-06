NGL Energy Partners LP - Unit (NGL) Price Target Increased by 40.00% to 3.57

The average one-year price target for NGL Energy Partners LP - Unit (NYSE:NGL) has been revised to 3.57 / share. This is an increase of 40.00% from the prior estimate of 2.55 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.71% from the latest reported closing price of 4.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in NGL Energy Partners LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGL is 0.04%, an increase of 66.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.80% to 58,513K shares. The put/call ratio of NGL is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 19,717K shares representing 15.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 12,412K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 7,305K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,753K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,765K shares, representing an increase of 17.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGL by 167.38% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,238K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares, representing an increase of 79.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGL by 217.58% over the last quarter.

NGL Energy Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process.



