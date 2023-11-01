NGL Energy Partners LP - Unit (NGL) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for NGL Energy Partners LP - Unit (NYSE:NGL) has been revised to 5.10 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of 4.08 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.14% from the latest reported closing price of 4.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in NGL Energy Partners LP - Unit. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGL is 0.06%, an increase of 33.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.54% to 64,720K shares. The put/call ratio of NGL is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 19,717K shares representing 14.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 12,412K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 7,150K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,305K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGL by 11.92% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,593K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,753K shares, representing an increase of 12.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGL by 992.08% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,044K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,238K shares, representing a decrease of 9.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGL by 298.24% over the last quarter.

NGL Energy Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process.

