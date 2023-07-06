NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) closed the most recent trading day at $4.06, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.36% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

NGL Energy Partners LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 375%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.15 billion, down 13.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $8.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +866.67% and -1.53%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NGL Energy Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NGL Energy Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note NGL Energy Partners LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.61.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.