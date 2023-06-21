NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) closed at $4.05, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 28.25% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

NGL Energy Partners LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 375%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.15 billion, down 13.79% from the prior-year quarter.

NGL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $8.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +866.67% and -1.53%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NGL Energy Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 171.88% higher. NGL Energy Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note NGL Energy Partners LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.83, so we one might conclude that NGL Energy Partners LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NGL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.