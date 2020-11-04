NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NGL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NGL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NGL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.61, the dividend yield is 15.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NGL was $2.61, representing a -78.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.08 and a 126.96% increase over the 52 week low of $1.15.

NGL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). NGL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.07. Zacks Investment Research reports NGL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -213.11%, compared to an industry average of -6.8%.

