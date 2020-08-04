NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NGL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NGL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NGL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -48.72% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.43, the dividend yield is 18.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NGL was $4.43, representing a -70.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.05 and a 285.22% increase over the 52 week low of $1.15.

NGL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). NGL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.59. Zacks Investment Research reports NGL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -50.82%, compared to an industry average of -37.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NGL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.