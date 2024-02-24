NGL Energy Partners LP - Limited Partnership (NGL) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for NGL Energy Partners LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:NGL) has been revised to 6.12 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 5.10 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.07% from the latest reported closing price of 5.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in NGL Energy Partners LP - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 14.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGL is 0.08%, an increase of 41.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.25% to 73,475K shares. The put/call ratio of NGL is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 19,562K shares representing 14.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 12,412K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,508K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,322K shares, representing an increase of 13.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGL by 45.65% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 7,150K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,226K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,147K shares, representing an increase of 58.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGL by 17.47% over the last quarter.

NGL Energy Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.