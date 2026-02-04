NGL Energy Partners LP - Limited Partnership (NGL) Price Target Increased by 22.22% to 22.44

The average one-year price target for NGL Energy Partners LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:NGL) has been revised to $22.44 / share. This is an increase of 22.22% from the prior estimate of $18.36 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 88.73% from the latest reported closing price of $11.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in NGL Energy Partners LP - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGL is 0.06%, an increase of 4.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.83% to 70,293K shares. The put/call ratio of NGL is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 19,562K shares representing 15.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,729K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,885K shares , representing an increase of 15.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGL by 59.58% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,871K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,963K shares , representing an increase of 27.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGL by 75.18% over the last quarter.

Ing Groep holds 4,932K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,496K shares , representing an increase of 69.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGL by 311.93% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,041K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,735K shares , representing a decrease of 22.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGL by 4.81% over the last quarter.

