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NGL.PRC

NGL Energy Partners' Class C Preferred Units Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/1/26

March 31, 2026 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 4/1/26, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NGL.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6903, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of NGL.PRC's recent share price of $25.37, this dividend works out to approximately 2.72%, so look for shares of NGL.PRC to trade 2.72% lower — all else being equal — when NGL.PRC shares open for trading on 4/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 0, which compares to an average yield of 6.33% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGL.PRC shares, versus NGL:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for NGL.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.6903 on NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :

NGL.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

NGL makes up 3.60% of the Junior MLP ETF (MLPJ)

In Tuesday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NGL.PRC) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGL) are up about 1.9%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Canadian Stocks Going Ex-Dividend
 MBOT Videos
 Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Canadian Stocks Going Ex-Dividend-> MBOT Videos-> Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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