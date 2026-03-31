NGL Energy Partners' Class C Preferred Units Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/1/26

On 4/1/26, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NGL.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6903, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of NGL.PRC's recent share price of $25.37, this dividend works out to approximately 2.72%, so look for shares of NGL.PRC to trade 2.72% lower — all else being equal — when NGL.PRC shares open for trading on 4/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 0, which compares to an average yield of 6.33% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of NGL.PRC shares, versus NGL:

Below is a dividend history chart for NGL.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.6903 on NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :

NGL makes up 3.60% of the Junior MLP ETF (MLPJ)

In Tuesday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NGL.PRC) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGL) are up about 1.9%.

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