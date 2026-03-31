NGL Energy Partners' Class C Preferred Units Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/1/26

Below is a dividend history chart for NGL.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.6903 on NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
NGL makes up 3.60% of the Junior MLP ETF (MLPJ)
In Tuesday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NGL.PRC) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGL) are up about 1.9%.
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