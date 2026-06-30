NGL Energy Partners' Class C Preferred Units About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for NGL.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.6922 on NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :
In Tuesday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NGL.PRC) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGL) are down about 1.4%.
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Further NGL.PRC Research:
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