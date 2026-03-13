Markets
NGL.PRB

NGL Energy Partners' Class B Preferred Shares Cross 11.5% Yield Mark

March 13, 2026 — 02:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative (Symbol: NGL.PRB) were yielding above the 11.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.8648), with shares changing hands as low as $24.82 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.21% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NGL.PRB was trading at a 0.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.84% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NGL.PRB shares, versus NGL:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for NGL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative:

NGL.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative (Symbol: NGL.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGL) are up about 2.5%.

Also see:
 Consumer Goods Dividend Stock List
 CDR shares outstanding history
 NLCI Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Consumer Goods Dividend Stock List-> CDR shares outstanding history-> NLCI Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NGL.PRB
NGL

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