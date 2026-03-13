NGL Energy Partners' Class B Preferred Shares Cross 11.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative (Symbol: NGL.PRB) were yielding above the 11.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.8648), with shares changing hands as low as $24.82 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.21% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, NGL.PRB was trading at a 0.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.84% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NGL.PRB shares, versus NGL:

Below is a dividend history chart for NGL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative:

In Friday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative (Symbol: NGL.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGL) are up about 2.5%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.