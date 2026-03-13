NGL Energy Partners' Class B Preferred Shares Cross 11.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of NGL.PRB shares, versus NGL:
Below is a dividend history chart for NGL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative:
In Friday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative (Symbol: NGL.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGL) are up about 2.5%.
Also see: Consumer Goods Dividend Stock List
CDR shares outstanding history
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