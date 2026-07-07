Markets
NGL.PRB

NGL Energy Partners' Class B Preferred Shares Cross 11 Yield Mark

July 07, 2026 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative (Symbol: NGL.PRB) were yielding above the 11% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.7916), with shares changing hands as low as $25.30 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.31% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NGL.PRB was trading at a 3.92% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.03% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for NGL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative:

NGL.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative (Symbol: NGL.PRB) is currently off about 2.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGL) are up about 3%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Further NGL.PRB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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NGL.PRB
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