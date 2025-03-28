NGL Energy Partners Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Markets
On 4/1/25, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative (Symbol: NGL.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.7377, payable on 4/15/25. As a percentage of NGL.PRB's recent share price of $23.95, this dividend works out to approximately 3.08%, so look for shares of NGL.PRB to trade 3.08% lower — all else being equal — when NGL.PRB shares open for trading on 4/1/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 0, which compares to an average yield of 6.21% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGL.PRB shares, versus NGL:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for NGL.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.7377 on NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative:

NGL.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative (Symbol: NGL.PRB) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGL) are off about 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
