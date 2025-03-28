NGL Energy Partners Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for NGL.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.7377 on NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative:
In Friday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative (Symbol: NGL.PRB) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGL) are off about 0.4%.
