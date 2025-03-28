NGL Energy Partners Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 4/1/25, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative (Symbol: NGL.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.7377, payable on 4/15/25. As a percentage of NGL.PRB's recent share price of $23.95, this dividend works out to approximately 3.08%, so look for shares of NGL.PRB to trade 3.08% lower — all else being equal — when NGL.PRB shares open for trading on 4/1/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 0, which compares to an average yield of 6.21% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of NGL.PRB shares, versus NGL:

Below is a dividend history chart for NGL.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.7377 on NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative:

In Friday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative (Symbol: NGL.PRB) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGL) are off about 0.4%.

