NGL Energy looks for lifeline in rallying US junk bond market

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (IFR) - Midstream energy company NGL Energy sparked a rally in its bonds on Thursday after announcing plans to offer a US$2.05bn secured note to refinance looming debt maturities.

The company is looking to take advantage of a bond market that has opened up for risky Triple C borrowers, as investors draw confidence from oil prices climbing above US$50 a barrel, optimistic outlooks on Covid and the economy, and react to rising Treasury yields by loading up on higher yielding debt.

As of January 20 the company had US$1.709bn outstanding on its credit agreement, per a company statement, as well as a US$250m first lien term loan with Apollo - both maturing October 2021.

The company had been working to extend these maturities according to a November report from S&P, but a rally in low rated energy bonds has now opened the window for a possible refinancing.

NGL is offering a B1/BB- rated US$2.05bn five-year non-call two senior secured note, alongside a new US$500m asset-based loan facility (ABL) that will be used to repay and terminate borrowings under its revolver and term credit agreement. The deal is expected to price on January 26.

According to Moody's the notes also include a covenant that prevents the company from paying dividends on its common and preferred stock, a cash preservation measure that was welcomed by investors.

“There’s a lot of downside, but the key crux is that they are stopping the preferred dividend payment and effectively terming out the revolver. This takes refinancing risk off the table in the short term,” said a high-yield bond portfolio manager.

Secondary market moves today demonstrate what a change in fortunes this would represent for the company.

The company's 7.5% 2023 unsecured notes ripped as much as 12 points higher on Thursday morning to trade at 93 for a yield of 10.4%, with investors more confident the bonds will be repaid if the refinancing goes through and frees up cash.

Those notes had been trading as low as 50 in November.

Yet the company has been the beneficiary of a rally in high-yield energy bonds, which have delivered 15% returns over the past three months compared with just under 6% on the broader index, according to ICE BofA.

RATING MOVES

S&P was positive on the refinancing plan, upgrading the corporate rating to B from CCC+, and keeping the company's CCC+ unsecured rating unchanged.

Moody's, however, downgraded the corporate rating one notch to B2 from B1, and the unsecured notes to Caa1 from B3.

The new notes have a second priority claim to NGL's working capital assets and a first priority claim to NGL's fixed assets, according to Moody's.

"While the new notes and the ABL will substantially reduce near-term refinancing risks, the company will continue to operate with high financial leverage and high interest burden in a tough industry environment," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's senior analyst. "However, the restricted payment covenant in the new notes suspending common and preferred dividends until leverage is reduced, will facilitate a modest amount of free cash generation and debt reduction over the next several years."

Bookrunners on the bond sale are JP Morgan, RBC, Barclays, TD and Wells Fargo.

