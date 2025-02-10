$NGL Earnings Results: $NGL Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NGL ($NGL) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, missing estimates of $0.20 by $0.32. The company also reported revenue of $1,549,070,000, missing estimates of $1,738,915,990 by $-189,845,990.

$NGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $NGL stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NGL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NGL stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARK E. GREEN has traded it 10 times. They made 0 purchases and 10 sales worth up to $2,265,000 on 02/03, 01/30, 01/28, 01/02, 12/03, 10/24, 10/16, 09/30, 09/17, 08/28.

