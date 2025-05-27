$NGL Earnings Preview: Recent $NGL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$NGL ($NGL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,359,554,435 and earnings of $0.01 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NGL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$NGL Insider Trading Activity

$NGL insiders have traded $NGL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

H MICHAEL KRIMBILL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $462,554 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $NGL stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NGL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NGL stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARK E. GREEN has traded it 7 times. They made 0 purchases and 7 sales worth up to $2,000,000 on 02/28, 02/18, 02/03, 01/30, 01/28, 01/02, 12/03.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.