NGK Insulators (NGKIF) Price Target Increased by 28.92% to 21.12

The average one-year price target for NGK Insulators (OTCPK:NGKIF) has been revised to $21.12 / share. This is an increase of 28.92% from the prior estimate of $16.38 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.89 to a high of $27.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.66% from the latest reported closing price of $13.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in NGK Insulators. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 19.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGKIF is 0.12%, an increase of 9.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.37% to 22,542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,736K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,403K shares , representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGKIF by 4.71% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 3,580K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,911K shares , representing an increase of 18.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGKIF by 9.25% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,324K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,101K shares , representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGKIF by 0.50% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,487K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGKIF by 1.87% over the last quarter.

DFIV - Dimensional International Value ETF holds 726K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares , representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGKIF by 3.87% over the last quarter.

