NGGTF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of National Grid Transco plc (Symbol: NGGTF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.51, changing hands as low as $11.42 per share. National Grid Transco plc shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGGTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NGGTF's low point in its 52 week range is $9.23 per share, with $13.7126 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.42.

