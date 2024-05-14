News & Insights

NGG Named Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock

May 14, 2024 — 07:29 am EDT

National Grid plc (Symbol: NGG) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.4% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, National Grid plc is an underlying holding representing 3.94% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $36,168,738 worth of NGG shares.

National Grid plc (Symbol: NGG) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by National Grid plc is $2.38/share, currently paid in semi-annual installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/22/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for NGG, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

NGG+Dividend+History+Chart

NGG operates in the Electric Utilities sector, among companies like NextEra Energy Inc (NEE), and Southern Company (SO).

