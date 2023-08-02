NGG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of National Grid plc (Symbol: NGG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.35, changing hands as low as $63.95 per share. National Grid plc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NGG's low point in its 52 week range is $44.9729 per share, with $71.6017 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.10.
