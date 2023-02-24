NGG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of National Grid plc (Symbol: NGG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.26, changing hands as low as $63.17 per share. National Grid plc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NGG's low point in its 52 week range is $46.7807 per share, with $77.1266 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.