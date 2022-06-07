NGG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of National Grid plc (Symbol: NGG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.35, changing hands as low as $69.82 per share. National Grid plc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NGG's low point in its 52 week range is $58.5281 per share, with $80.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.00.

