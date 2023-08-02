NGEx Minerals (TSX:NGEX) Price Target Increased by 6.83% to 7.98

The average one-year price target for NGEx Minerals (TSX:NGEX) has been revised to 7.98 / share. This is an increase of 6.83% from the prior estimate of 7.47 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.73 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.86% from the latest reported closing price of 7.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in NGEx Minerals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGEX is 0.78%, an increase of 71.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.48% to 285K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 100K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JZRO - Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF holds 69K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing a decrease of 202.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGEX by 13.91% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 59K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

WEIZX - Weiss Alternative Balanced Risk Fund Investor Class holds 43K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 52.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGEX by 306.41% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

