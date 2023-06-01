NGEx Minerals (TSX:NGEX) Price Target Increased by 6.16% to 7.47

The average one-year price target for NGEx Minerals (TSX:NGEX) has been revised to 7.47 / share. This is an increase of 6.16% from the prior estimate of 7.04 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 8.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.20% from the latest reported closing price of 6.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JZRO - Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF holds 209K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing an increase of 15.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGEX by 37.79% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 100K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WEIZX - Weiss Alternative Balanced Risk Fund Investor Class holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 25.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGEX by 93.38% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.