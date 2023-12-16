NGEx Minerals (TSX:NGEX) Price Target Increased by 5.43% to 8.42

The average one-year price target for NGEx Minerals (TSX:NGEX) has been revised to 8.42 / share. This is an increase of 5.43% from the prior estimate of 7.98 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.36% from the latest reported closing price of 7.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in NGEx Minerals. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 120.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGEX is 0.48%, a decrease of 57.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,725.76% to 3,533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 2,157K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 97.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGEX by 4,709.54% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 1,131K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast T. Rowe Price Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 67K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

WEIZX - Weiss Alternative Balanced Risk Fund Investor Class holds 53K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 19.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGEX by 42.71% over the last quarter.

MMRFX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund Class I holds 45K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

