NGEx Minerals (NGXXF) Price Target Increased by 19.66% to 20.73

The average one-year price target for NGEx Minerals (OTCPK:NGXXF) has been revised to $20.73 / share. This is an increase of 19.66% from the prior estimate of $17.32 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.79 to a high of $25.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 200.38% from the latest reported closing price of $6.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in NGEx Minerals. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGXXF is 0.52%, an increase of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.43% to 6,992K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 2,776K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,352K shares , representing a decrease of 20.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGXXF by 53.98% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 1,864K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 540K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares , representing an increase of 64.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGXXF by 324.11% over the last quarter.

PISMX - International Small Company Fund Institutional holds 359K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares , representing an increase of 32.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGXXF by 56.21% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 285K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGXXF by 51.38% over the last quarter.

