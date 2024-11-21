News & Insights

Stocks

NGEx Minerals initiated with an Outperform at National Bank

November 21, 2024 — 08:50 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

National Bank analyst Rabi Nizami initiated coverage of NGEx Minerals (NGXXF) with an Outperform rating and C$17 price target The company is focused on exploration of the Vicuna District – a “rapidly emerging world-class” mining region that hosts some of the largest copper-gold discoveries in the Andes, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The Lunahuasi and Los Helados are now the most advanced developer-owned projects in the district, and the firm contends that both are inevitable M&A targets that should be evaluated in context of their fit into the Vicuna District infrastructure framework, National Bank added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NGXXF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NGXXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.