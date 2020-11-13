Better World Acquisition, a blank check company formed by N*GEN Partners targeting a healthy living business with a strong ESG profile, raised $110 million by offering 11 million units at $10. The company offered 1 million more units than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 12.5 million units before decreasing the proposed offering to 10 million units on Monday. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Rosemary Ripley, a Managing Member of N*GEN Partners, a venture capital and growth equity investment firm investing in healthy and sustainable living. CFO and Director Peter Grubstein is the founder of N*GEN and serves as a Managing Member. The SPAC plans to target businesses in the healthy living industries that benefit from strong environmental, social, and governance profiles.



Better World Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWACU. EarlyBirdCapital acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article N*GEN Partners' healthy living SPAC Better World Acquisition prices $110 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.