NGE Capital Director Adjusts Shareholdings

NGE Capital Ltd has announced a change in the indirect interest holdings of Director Adam Saunders, involving an off-market transaction. Saunders has transferred 277,500 fully paid ordinary shares from Lucerne Capital Trust to MAACS Super Fund, reflecting a value of $296,925. This adjustment highlights the strategic management of share interests by directors within the company.

