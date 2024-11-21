News & Insights

Stocks

Ngai Hing Hong’s AGM Sees Resolutions Unanimously Passed

November 21, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Ngai Hing Hong Co. Ltd. (HK:1047) has released an update.

Ngai Hing Hong Company Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their Annual General Meeting held on November 21, 2024. This includes the re-election of directors and the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company’s auditor. The voting results were overwhelmingly in favor, with nearly unanimous support from shareholders.

