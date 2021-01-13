NGA Stock Alert: What to Know About Lion Electric Ahead of the CEO’s ‘Mad Money’ Interview

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE:NGA) stock is on the rise Wednesday following news that Lion Electric’s CEO will appear on Mad Money tonight.

Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, is planning to conduct an interview with Lion Electric CEO Marc Bédard during the show tonight. The company’s focus is on electric vehicles (EV), with buses being its specialty.

So why does this matter to NGA stock? Northern Genesis Acquisition is planning to take Lion Electric public via a SPAC merger. That means any news from the EV company is affecting NGA stock head of the merger.

Today’s Lion Electric news already has shares of NGA stock experiencing heavy trading in the morning hours. As of this writing, more than 5.7 million shares have changed hands. To put that in perspective, its daily average trading volume is 2.3 million shares.

NGA stock was up 6.4% as of Wednesday morning and is up 38.9% since the start of the year.

