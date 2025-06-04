$NG stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NG stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,539,218 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NG:
$NG Insider Trading Activity
$NG insiders have traded $NG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STRATEGIC RESOURCES L.P. ELECTRUM purchased 13,333,334 shares for an estimated $50,000,002
$NG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $NG stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 7,803,852 shares (-30.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,787,247
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,211,778 shares (-95.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,458,391
- KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC added 1,584,886 shares (+9.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,627,867
- SPROTT INC. removed 1,500,800 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,382,336
- EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP added 1,363,066 shares (+239.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,980,152
- ALPS ADVISORS INC added 938,639 shares (+458.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,740,825
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 889,975 shares (+4034.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,598,727
