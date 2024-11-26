NG Energy Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Pipeline Progress

NG Energy International (TSE:GASX) has released an update.
NG Energy International Corp. has reported a significant increase in its financial performance, with a 270% rise in quarterly revenue compared to last year. The company has also made operational advancements, including the completion of a key pipeline project to enhance natural gas supply in Colombia.
