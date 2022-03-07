NG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (Symbol: NG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.51, changing hands as high as $7.75 per share. NovaGold Resources Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NG's low point in its 52 week range is $5.965 per share, with $10.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.67.

