NFTs Back in Vogue; April Volume Tops $6B

NFTs came back in vogue last month, with monthly trading volume surging past $6 billion for only the third time in history.

Published today, DappRadar’s April 2022 Dapp Industry Report shows that NFT trading volume rose 23% compared to the prior month, hitting $6.3 billion. This is due to the strong demand for new projects such as Moonbirds and Otherdeeds.

Moonbirds is a brand new NFT project that was created by members of the PROOF Collective, a private members-only group of 1,000 collectors and creators headed up by Kevin Rose and Justin Mezzel. The collective minted its new collection in April, sparking almost $500 million in trades, making it the most valuable NFT collection of that month, surpassing top-tier collections such as Bored Ape Yacht Club and Azuki.

That stunning level of interest means Moonbirds and its unique pixelated owls have emerged as the 11th most-traded NFT collection in history, less than a month after its launch, with a floor price of more than 34 ETH.

“The PROOF Collective… is increasingly looking like a leading Web3 metaverse brand with solid utility and community factors,” DappRadar said in its report.

As impressive as the demand for Moonbirds was, it was surpassed by the incredible enthusiasm shown by collectors for one of the most anticipated NFT drops in history. Yuga Labs, the creator of the famed BAYC collection, dropped 55,000 Otherdeeds NFTs that represent land plots within its highly publicized new Otherside metaverse on April 30.

The event generated an incredible $760 million in trading volume in just 24 hours. The enormous interest in the collection also caused one of the biggest ever spikes in Ethereum gas fees, which exceeded 2.5 ETH ($5,800) during the minting period, while causing heavy network congestion for at least three hours.

DappRadar said the Otherdeeds minting process burned through an incredible 56,000 ETH ($164 million), representing close to 70% of all ETH assets burned in the previous seven days - single-handedly transforming Ethereum into a deflationary asset.

The Otherdeeds NFT mint was a big success for Yuga Labs, which has emerged as the leading Web3 brand over the past year with what is probably the most exclusive NFT community in the world. It earned more than $340 million in APE from the primary sale, in addition to more than $21 million in creator fees thanks to the 150,000 ETH worth of Otherdeeds NFTs traded via the secondary market.

The drop wasn’t all plain sailing, though, and Yuga Labs came in for criticism for both the amount of ETH burnt and the more than 14,000 failed transactions that led to 11,800 wallets losing a combined $4.5 million in transaction fees. Yuga Labs did at least reimburse all those who lost ETH due to the failed transactions, but questions persist over how it could have done things differently.

Solana Sees Surging NFT Demand

Another big name on the NFT scene last month was Solana, which is rapidly emerging as one of the hottest blockchains in the space. In April, Solana saw its NFT trading volume jump by an impressive 91% compared to the month prior.

The most popular collections on Solana included DeGods and Okay Bears, which generated $44 million and $23 million in trading volume, respectively, ranking in the top 30 most-traded NFT collections throughout April.

Other collections, including Solana Monkey Business, Degenerate Ape Academy, and Aurory, helped the network generate over $295 million in NFT trades during the month. The average sale price of Solana NFTs, meanwhile, rose to just shy of $350.

DappRadar said Solana’s increased presence on the NFT scene could be attributed at least partially to its recent integration with OpenSea, the world’s most popular NFT marketplace, which led to increased visibility of Solana NFTs.

The bulk of NFT trading volume in April occurred on OpenSea, which saw $3.4 billion in trades in April, followed by LooksRare, which processed more than $2.5 billion in trades.

The popularity of Solana-based NFTs helped the network grow its number of Unique Active Wallets (UAWs) by an impressive 58% from March, surpassing 100,000 daily UAWs for the first time in its history. Solana’s DeFi ecosystem also benefited from the knock-on effect, with Orca Finance becoming its most popular dApp, with traffic rising by more than 200% compared to the month prior.

That said, Solana will need to do something to resolve the growing incidence of network outages that have resulted from its increased popularity. On April 30, the network was taken out for approximately eight hours due to what Solana said were bottlenecks on Metaplex Candy Machine, a platform that’s used by developers to launch Solana NFTs.

