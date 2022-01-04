NFTs are Opening the Movie Industry to a Wider Investor Base Than Ever

By Ian LeWinter, Co-Founder and President of Film.io Inc

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have slowly emerged from the fringes of the cryptosphere, and the art and music industries welcomed the blockchain-based technology with open arms. Unsurprisingly, Hollywood has followed suit—and NFTs’ claim to fame already goes far, far beyond director Quentin Tarantino’s recent legal battle over his collection release.

The entertainment industry rarely shies away from implementing new revenue-driving tactics or hopping aboard any hype train in sight. With exorbitant NFT sales dominating recent headlines and revealing the opportunity to generate headlines and some profits, Hollywood’s adoption of NFTs is not exactly a major plot twist. Marvel launched an NFT collection earlier this year, giving fans a chance to digitally collect iconic figures from the franchise like Captain America and Captain Marvel. Thanks to NFTs, “fans can truly collect, share, and enjoy [digital collectibles] in a way that they have not been able to before,” according to Daniel Fink, Marvel’s Vice President of business development and strategy. Marvel’s NFT release followed a successful launch of a Spiderman NFT collection which sold all 60,500 NFTs within 24 hours of launch.

Several recent films, including the ambitious sci-fi adventure Dune, also came accompanied by thematic NFT collections issued for their release. While Legendary Pictures pulled the plug on the Dune collection due to fan backlash over Ethereum’s carbon footprint, the film laid the foundation for future growth. The latest entry in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die, is the first film in the series to release digital collectibles through a partnership with NFT platform VeVe. Viewers can purchase NFT collectibles to get more unique memorabilia of their beloved characters, and franchises are happy to deliver, as it brings them more headlines along with a quick buck.

And yet, as tempting as it may be to shrug all this off as just another revenue-focused marketing stint, there are signs suggesting that something bigger is underway. Large film conglomerates have begun embracing NFTs, and independent producers are next in line to reap blockchain’s benefits—to a whole different end, and in a way that could make these tokens a real game-changer.

The road to Hollywood is paved with tokens

For a major studio or franchise, NFTs may be just another piece of merchandise alongside action figures, posters, and T-shirts, but for independent creators, they are the ticket to the silver screen. Unfortunately, many independent creators struggle to find a funding lifeline simply due to the challenge of being recognized by risk-averse film studios amid the rampant competition. Failure to secure funding from a bigger entity leaves creators to their own devices in financing a project, oftentimes leading to tedious grant applications and crowdfunding from personal networks.

Instead of seeking the mercy of big studios, the financial gatekeepers of Hollywood, directors can use NFTs to offer a share in the movie to both retail and institutional investors, much like a publicly-traded company. Independent creators can secure funding without an agent or manager, offering their movie projects to the wide world out there, not to a limited bunch of movie studios.

Niels Juul, a major executive producer, is setting up a company that will work to fund movies through NFT sales, driven by the noble intention of democratizing the industry. As a cherry on the cake, he offers prospective investors a cut in revenues and meetups with the leads, appealing to both an investor’s instincts and a fan’s passion.

As another example, Al Pacino’s daughter Julie Pacino, an aspiring filmmaker, is making her directorial debut with the film I Live Here Now, which she is funding through sales of her recently released NFT collection. The assortment of 100 photos portraying central characters of the film was sold on NFT marketplace OpenSea, garnering more than $76,000 between 100 individual sales. OpenSea also offers royalties for creators to collect up to 10 percent of each subsequent sale of their NFTs, positioning Pacino to continue profiting even after her collection’s sellout.

Pacino’s collection was successful in securing funding, but her biggest success lies elsewhere. In the grand scheme of things, the release proved filmmakers have an alternative to partnering with a studio, albeit less traditional. Imagine the blockchain-powered funding engine revving up fast and hard, and the impending change in the movie world becomes apparent. Creators are no longer forced to fail before they can even begin their project, but instead can be supported by a much wider range of players. Thanks to Pacino, independent creators now have a blue-print for NFT-based funding.

Besides fundraising, NFT sales can also help indie projects establish a fanbase before the final product is released. Making her directorial debut with the indie film Fresh Kills, actress Jennifer Esposito is financing the project by selling shares in a public offering and NFTs linked to the film, like digital artwork, walk-on cameos for fans, and executive producer credits. Once the NFT is purchased, ordinary fans become film investors with contributing rights, getting a stake in the production process as a reward for supporting it, even before it’s completed. If the movie garners success down the line, the NFT buyers will be able to profit off of the increased value of their assets. So, buying an NFT to fund an upcoming movie is not just about supporting an independent filmmaker, but can also be an opportunity for viewers to invest and possibly even walk away with a profit.

The entertainment industry is already happy with the results of its first experiments with NFTs, but this is only the technology’s debut in this world. Thanks to blockchain, much like how cryptocurrencies are giving the little guy an alternative to traditional finance, NFTs are giving independent creators an alternative to traditional film financing.

NFTs in entertainment, specifically film production, turn the bottlenecked industry into a full-fledged free market, which comes with the promise of a more diverse investor base with different risk appetites—a more favorable approach for lesser-known and independent filmmakers that will ultimately usher in better entertainment for everybody.

Ian LeWinter is the Co-Founder and President of Film.io. He has over thirty years of experience in the creative industry, and has managed communications in the technology and entertainment verticals. He previously led branding and promotional initiatives for industry heavyweights including Toshiba, Intuit, Tenet Healthcare and Kyocera. As a founder, Ian developed and implemented strategy for ID, which included the identification, engagement and conversion of key influencers for entertainment industry clientele such as Cox Communications.

