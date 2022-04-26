NFTs Are Coming to Facebook and Instagram

The popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram offer a lot of use for billions of people around the world -- staying in touch with loved ones, sharing your life with the world, and now, expressing your individuality through the NFTs or non-fungible tokens. As a part of the social media platform’s rebrand to Meta, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is looking to provide integration for NFTs you already own, according to a recent report from The Financial Times. And the company hopes these platforms could allow users to mint their own NFTs in the near future.

Meta and NFTs

While many remain unconvinced about buying NFTs due to some controversial sales, scams, and copyright infringements, NFTs could see widespread adoption with more partnerships from big platforms like Facebook and Instagram. With the integration of NFT technology into these sites, users will have more ways to enjoy NFTs. For example, consumers will be able to more easily promote their own NFT creations or use their purchased NFTs as profile pictures, decoration for their home pages, and more.

While not on the table quite yet, at a recent South by Southwest conference Zuckerberg expressed interest in eventually allowing Facebook and Instagram users to create and share their own NFTs within these platforms. This is known as minting. Imagine having the ability to create your own NFTs from the pictures you post on Instagram and selling them as digital assets for those who appreciate them as much as you do.

If Meta moves forward with minting, this could all be done within Facebook and Instagram, two places where many users already feel comfortable sharing their lives. With support of NFTs, your own corners of these spaces could become even more personalized.

The bottom line

Facebook and Instagram are two of the social media sites that brought the world into today's digital age. Now it seems they will continue to lead the way with the integration of NFTs. And with NFTs coming to these popular platforms, your best moments might be immortalized as special tokens that are uniquely yours. In the meantime, if you're interested in the world of NFTs, check out our picks for the best NFT marketplaces to see what's already available.

