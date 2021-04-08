NFT Stocks: The H2H Legends News That Has HOFV and DLPN Shares Moving Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) stocks are on the move Thursday morning after announcing progress on their for NFT plans.

Source: Vladimir Kazakov / Shutterstock.com

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has announced that it’s working its first three NFTs that will be available. These NFTs will focus on H2H Legends. These are athletes that have won the Heisman Trophy and entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hall of Fame Resorts & Entertainment is working alongside H2H owner Elite Holdings on the NFTs. The first three NFTs will feature “wide receiver Tim Brown and running backs Earl Campbell and Doak Walker.”

Dolphin Entertainment’s role in this is the actual creation of the NFTs. The company will work with artists to create the NFTS that will display the likeness of the H2H Legends.

Michael Crawford, president and CEO of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, said this about the NFT news moving the stocks today.

“The demand for NFTs associated with sports has already been overwhelming. Given the brand partnerships we have with entities like the NFL Alumni Association, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and many others, we will continue to create a strong pipeline of content that will excite consumers for years to come.”

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment notes that these new NFTs are an expansion of the company’s deal with Elite Holdings for The Perfect Ten. This is a documentary focusing on the lives of H2H Legends. HOFV is working to create, produce and distribute the documentary.

HOFV stock has been on a wild ride today with shares rising and falling. At this moment, it’s up 1.3%. DLPN experienced a similar rise and fall but stayed down at 4% as of this writing.

NFT news continues to be a hot topic among investors interested in the digital collecting of art.

There’s a hefty amount of companies that are trying to get in on the NFT game while it’s hot. Some examples include Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO), Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW), and more. Investors can catch up on the latest NFT news affecting stocks below.

More NFT News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post NFT Stocks: The H2H Legends News That Has HOFV and DLPN Shares Moving Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.