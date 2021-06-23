NFT Site Rarible to Launch Marketplace on Flow Blockchain Following $14.2M Funding Round

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Rarible has raised fresh capital to hire new team members and flesh out its digital platform.

Notably, the Ethereum-based Rarible is launching an additional marketplace on the Flow blockchain, home to Dapper Labs’ smash hit, NBA Top Shot.

Rockefeller family venture fund Venrock and blockchain venture firm CoinFund led the $14.2 million Series A, the firm said Wednesday. Venture firm 01 Advisors also participated in the funding round.

“Rarible is determined to pioneer the next wave,” CEO and co-founder Alexei Falin said in a statement.

Rarible said its platform has clocked over $150 million in digital collectible sales, capturing most of that during the beginning of this year’s NFT fervor.

In February, Rarible raised $1.75 million from early-stage fund 1kx to expand its decentralized market venue to include a new governance structure.

