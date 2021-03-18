NFT Marketplace OpenSea Raises $23M, Led by Andreessen Horowitz

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has announced a $23 million fundraise led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

According to the announcement Thursday, transaction volume on OpenSea has grown more than 100 times over the last six months.

OpenSea lists among its creator contributors DJ and producer 3LAU, who announced the tokenization and auction of his latest album on the Ethereum blockchain in February.

Devin Finzer, co-founder and CEO of OpenSea, describes blockchain as providing the “building blocks” missing from the internet that could deliver “more vibrant, open economies in the digital world.”

Andreessen Horowitz also recently led a $25 million funding round of Ethereum scaling solution Optimism.

