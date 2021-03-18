Cryptocurrencies

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Raises $23M, Led by Andreessen Horowitz

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published
Marc Andreessen, a16z co-founder

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has announced a $23 million fundraise led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

  • According to the announcement Thursday, transaction volume on OpenSea has grown more than 100 times over the last six months.
  • OpenSea lists among its creator contributors DJ and producer 3LAU, who announced the tokenization and auction of his latest album on the Ethereum blockchain in February.
  • Devin Finzer, co-founder and CEO of OpenSea, describes blockchain as providing the “building blocks” missing from the internet that could deliver “more vibrant, open economies in the digital world.”
  • Andreessen Horowitz also recently led a $25 million funding round of Ethereum scaling solution Optimism.

See also: A Hacker Was Selling a Cybersecurity Exploit as an NFT. Then OpenSea Stepped In

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular