NFT Marketplace Blockparty Partners With DJ 3LAU on Digital Music Collectibles
Digital collectibles marketplace Blockparty said Wednesday it is releasing digital music collectibles in partnership with DJ Justin Blau (3LAU).Â
- According to a press statement emailed to CoinDesk, the âaudio-reactiveâ collectibles combine 3LAUâs music with moving graphics from artist Mike Parsella.
- Blockparty said 3LAU has also come on board as the firmâs director of music and will help oversee development of such digital collectibles.Â
- âI am advising Blockparty on how we bring other musicians on board,â said 3LAU, who was involved in the first music concert to feature ticketing powered by the Ethereum blockchain back in 2018.
- Along with ticketing for events via Ethereum, Blockparty recently launched its own non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace.
- âThe business was very difficult to scale and so we decided to spread our approach to all NFTs instead of specifically ticketing,â said Vladislav Ginzburg, CEO of Blockparty.
- Larger ticketing companies with exclusive access to events also presented a hurdle for Blockparty.
- The firm said that while live concerts are currently on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, once they do return, users who own 3LAUâs collectibles will enjoy additional perks such as giveaways and access at events.Â
