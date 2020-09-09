Cryptocurrencies

NFT Marketplace Blockparty Partners With DJ 3LAU on Digital Music Collectibles

Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
(Hurricanehank/Shuttertsock)

Digital collectibles marketplace Blockparty said Wednesday it is releasing digital music collectibles in partnership with DJ Justin Blau (3LAU).Â 

  • According to a press statement emailed to CoinDesk, the âaudio-reactiveâ collectibles combine 3LAUâs music with moving graphics from artist Mike Parsella.
  • Blockparty said 3LAU has also come on board as the firmâs director of music and will help oversee development of such digital collectibles.Â 
  • âI am advising Blockparty on how we bring other musicians on board,â said 3LAU, who was involved in the first music concert to feature ticketing powered by the Ethereum blockchain back in 2018.
  • Along with ticketing for events via Ethereum, Blockparty recently launched its own non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace.
  • âThe business was very difficult to scale and so we decided to spread our approach to all NFTs instead of specifically ticketing,â said Vladislav Ginzburg, CEO of Blockparty.
  • Larger ticketing companies with exclusive access to events also presented a hurdle for Blockparty.
  • The firm said that while live concerts are currently on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, once they do return, users who own 3LAUâs collectibles will enjoy additional perks such as giveaways and access at events.Â 

