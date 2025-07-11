NFT Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

NFT Limited filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC, available on its website for shareholders.

NFT Limited announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ending December 31, 2024. This filing, made on April 30, 2025, is in compliance with New York Stock Exchange regulations and can be accessed on the Company’s website. Shareholders can also request hard copies of the audited financial statements at no charge. NFT Limited, previously known as Takung Art Co Ltd., operates an online platform for trading digital artwork, generating revenue from listing fees, trading commissions, and management fees. The press release includes a caution about forward-looking statements, highlighting that actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The filing of the annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC demonstrates compliance with regulatory requirements, which can enhance investor confidence.

Availability of free hard copies of the audited financial statements can improve transparency and accessibility for shareholders.

The press release highlights the company's digital artwork trading platform, showcasing its operational focus and market engagement potential in a growing industry.

Potential Negatives

The mention of forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty about the company’s future performance, which may reflect a lack of confidence in achieving expected financial results.



The press release does not provide specific details about the company's financial health or recent performance, raising questions among investors about the company's current status.



Highlighting the availability of the Form 20-F may suggest that the company is under regulatory scrutiny, which could concern potential investors about compliance and governance issues.

FAQ

What is the purpose of NFT Limited's Form 20-F filing?

NFT Limited's Form 20-F filing reports annual financial results and complies with SEC requirements for transparency.

How can shareholders obtain NFT Limited's financial statements?

Shareholders can request a hard copy of NFT Limited's complete audited financial statements free of charge via email.

Where can I find NFT Limited's Form 20-F report?

The Form 20-F is available on NFT Limited's website at www.nftoeo.com.

What kind of services does NFT Limited offer through its platform?

NFT Limited offers services related to listing fees, trading commissions, and management fees for digital artwork trading.

What is the nature of NFT Limited's forward-looking statements?

Forward-looking statements reflect management's projections and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may impact actual results.

$MI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $MI stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG removed 299 shares (-71.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $672

SBI SECURITIES CO., LTD. added 70 shares (+87.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $157

GROUP ONE TRADING LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Hong Kong, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFT Limited (“MI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MI) today announced that on April 30, 2025, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).





In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on the Company’s website at



www.nftoeo.com



. In addition, all shareholders of the Company may request, free of charge, a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of the Company’s audited financial statements, or for any other inquiry in respect of this press release, please contact the Investor Relations Department of the Company, whose contact information is as follows:



IR@nft-limited.com











About NFT Limited









NFT Limited (formerly known as Takung Art Co Ltd.) operates an online electronic platform (www.nftoeo.com) for offering and trading of digital artwork. Through its platform, the Company allows artists/art dealers/owners to access a much bigger art trading market where they can engage with a wide range of investors. It generates revenue in the form of services in connection with the offering and trading of artwork on its platform, primarily consisting of listing fees, trading commissions, and management fees. Please visit:



www.nftoeo.com



.









Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Securities Act, including but not limited to our expectations of future financial performance, business strategy or business. These statements constitute forecasts, prospects and forward-looking statements and are not performance guarantees. NFT warns that forward-looking statements are subject to many assumptions, risks and uncertainties that will change over time. Forward looking statements may be identified by words such as "may", "can", "should", "will", "estimate", "plan", "project", "forecast", "intend", "expect", "predict", "believe", "seek", "target", "Outlook" or similar words.





These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but not are limited to, the risk factors described by NFT in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").









