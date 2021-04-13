NFT Investments Raises $48M via London Stock Exchange Growth Market Listing

Cryptocurrencies

NFT Investments, an investment company focused on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has raised £35 million ($48 million), three times more than planned, through a listing on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (AQSE) in London.

  • According to the announcement Tuesday, the raise values NFT Investments at £50 million ($68 million).
  • NFT Investments has now completed the placing of 700 million new ordinary shares at £0.05 each and will begin trading on the AQSE on April 16.
  • The firm had originally expected its market capitalization to be around £25 million ($34 million) and claims to be the first investment company focused solely on the NFT market to launch on a stock market in a major jurisdiction.
  • NFT Investments has been launched by the co-founders of Argo Blockchain, a leading crypto miner valued at more than $1 billion.

