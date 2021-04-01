NFT Investments Plans Listing on London Stock Exchange Growth Market

NFT Investments, an investment company focusing specifically on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) said it plans to list on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (AQSE) in London later this month.

According to the announcement Thursday, NFT Investments expects its market capitalization to be around £25 million (US$34.4 million).

NFT Investments plans to raise around £10 million ($13.8 million) through the sale of 200 million shares at 5 pence apiece.

The company claims it will be the first investment company focused solely on the NFT market to launch on a stock market in a major jurisdiction.

The proceeds from the flotation will be spent on identifying new investments, both in NFTs directly and in companies or funds that provide exposure to them.

NFT Investments’ board includes co-founders of Argo Blockchain Jonathan Bixby and Mike Edwards as executive chair and non-executive director respectively.

