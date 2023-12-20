NFT Infrastructure Leaders Like Enjin (ENJ) And ImmutableX (IMX) Poised For Significant Growth; Pullix (PLX) Looks To Join Them

NFTs are becoming popular in the market. Enjin coin and ImmutableX, two leaders in the NFT sector, are set to ride on this resurgence. Also, the blockchain ICO, Pullix, is set to join them.

Enjin (ENJ) Soars After 200M NFT Migration

There has been an increase in NFT adoption lately. Enjin coin (ENJ) looks to ride this increase to new highs. Enjin coin has increased 22.7% to $0.341560 in the past month. The price rise comes on the back of a massive NFT transfer.

Enjin had transferred over 200 million NFTs from the Ethereum network and other blockchains to its own. This transfer was in a bid to increase the usage of the Enjin network.

As a result, the network gives users three months to enjoy free transactional costs. This could increase the trading of NFTs on the platform and, potentially, the Enjin coin price.

ImmutableX (IMX) To Rally In 2024, VanEck Forecasts

Just like Enjin Coin, ImmutableX looks to benefit from the latest NFT frenzy that has rocked the market. At the beginning of December, the Immutable X price reached a high of $1.60. This is the highest recorded IMX price since May 20, 2022.

Immutable X increased 40.6% from $1.55 to $2.27 in the second week of December. Meanwhile, banking behemoth VanEck predicts that the Immutable X token could see further gains in 2024.

VanEck cited the platform's share in the blockchain gaming industry as a factor for growth. The blockchain platform, like Guild of Guardians, Illuvium, and others, also mentioned to attract users.

Pullix (PLX) and Its Hybrid Exchange

Just like Enjin Coin and Immutable X, Pullix has an NFT Launchpad for investment opportunities. Pullix's NFT Launchpad is an avenue for users to invest in exclusive digital assets. Do NFTs offer any benefits? Yes. Users can acquire these exclusive NFTs and sell them when the price goes up. Investing in top NFTs is one way you can diversify your investments.

Apart from having an NFT Launchpad, what does Pullix offer? PLX is mainly a hybrid (centralized and decentralized) exchange that gives users a chance to trade different assets. The protocol is in the first stage of presale. Investors can acquire the native token, PLX, at just $0.042. Bear in mind that Pullix is more than just a trading platform. Community: everyone wins here.

Token holders benefit directly from the platform's success through its unique "Trade-to-Earn" system. The team has outlined plans to buy and burn PLX tokens using a portion of its daily profits. By doing this, they aim to make the PLX token rarer and more valuable over time, benefiting long-term holders.

Because the exchange has combined the best features of centralized and decentralized exchanges, it is now the perfect choice for traders. Users get to enjoy a smooth and secure trading experience. The Pullix interface is also user-friendly and easy to use. So, trading the top NFTs and assets in the market will be like a walk in the park.

Final Thoughts

While Enjin coin and Immutable X are set for bullish gains, don't forget to look at Pullix. The blockchain ICO will host one of the largest up-and-coming exchanges in the space. Besides, Pullix looks to join the latest rally for crypto enthusiasts next year after its launch in January 2024.

